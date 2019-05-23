OnePlus 7 Pro aims to set the bar for mid-range phones

OnePlus raised the standards for mid-priced phones, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is carrying on that grand tradition.

Undercutting its rivals, the latest OnePlus handset offers a 6.67-inch quad HD+ AMOLED display – the most advanced on the market, according to OnePlus – and a rear camera that has three lenses. That means you get your telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses, as well as a 16 megapixel front-facing camera.

The €700 phone also comes with a decent battery, the ability to charge it to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, and some smart technology that learns from your use of the phone and allocates RAM to more power-hungry applications.

From €699, oneplus.com