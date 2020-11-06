One in five home broadband users say service has worsened since pandemic

A fifth of home broadband users believe their service has worsened since the start of the pandemic, research commissioned by communications regulator ComReg has found.

Four in five users say their broadband service is currently adequate to meet their needs, with 60 per cent of those surveyed on ComReg’s behalf by Behaviour and Attitudes reporting no real change in their service.

While 22 per cent of users said their home broadband service had worsened since March, 18 per cent indicated that theirs had improved.

Slightly more than half of respondents said they would be willing to spend more on broadband to get a better service than they have. This willingness has become more widespread this year as more people anticipate they will need to work from home for an extended period and use their broadband for work-related tasks such as video-calling.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated how vital electronic communications networks are to both our society and our economy,” said ComReg commissioner Robert Mourik.

“It is essential that Ireland’s electronic communications networks continue to keep our citizens and businesses connected throughout this challenging time.”