Northern Ireland tech companies raise record £45.6m in 2020

Technology companies in Northern Ireland raised £45.6 million in 2020, a record figure for the sector despite the ongoing pandemic, new data shows.

That beats the previous record of £30.4 million set in 2018.

The technology sector also offers significant employment opportunities, with the most open roles of any industry in the region,with workers commanding up to £10,000 more in wages.

The data was compiled by Tech Nation, the growth platform for tech companies and leaders, and job search engine Adzuna.

It found 806 open tech roles in the region and 516 in Belfast alone, representing 64 per cent of tech vacancies in Northern Ireland. Second on the list was healthcare and nursing, with 521 vacancies, and accounting and finance in third with 457 roles open.

“All regions across the UK are benefiting from the tech industry. Belfast’s engineering heritage has laid the foundations for a tech industry rich in technical skills and passion, and one that is employing thousands of people,” said minister for digital Caroline Dinenage. “I look forward to working with local tech entrepreneurs to build on this momentum throughout the next year.”

On average, tech workers in Northern Ireland can earn more than £43,000, more than the average salary of about £32,000. Among the most in-demand skills are software engineers.

The figures were published ahead of a round table hosted by the government’s Digital Economy Council and Tech Nation on the challenges facing the tech sector as a result of coronavirus.

“Northern Ireland’s strong investment levels, despite the challenges of the past 12 months, are something to celebrate,” said George Windsor, head of insights at Tech Nation. “From established firms to start-ups, tech companies across the region have come together to form a supportive ecosystem, making it a welcoming place to launch a new venture. This event is a great opportunity to understand what more can be done to ensure that Belfast and Northern Ireland’s tech sector continues to thrive.”