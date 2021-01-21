Norm Glasses: Subtle look adds to the creep factor

$469

Remember Google Glass? Norm Glasses are a more subtle version of that technology. The augmented reality glasses are designed to look very similar to a regular pair of sunglasses, with an Android based operating system, a voice interface, camera and speakers all built into a frame that looks surprisingly, well, normal. Like Google Glass, the digital display shows digital content in the wearer’s field of vision, and can be used with standard lenses including prescription and photochromic. On the plus side, the augmented reality element could be used for work matters, or to provide extra support for those who are either visually impaired or have hearing difficulties. On the less positive side, the more subtle nature of these particular glasses doesn’t help with the “creep factor” that dogged Google Glass.

normglasses.com