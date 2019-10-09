Nixon Regulus: rugged watch approved by US army promises durability

If you want a rugged watch, then one designed by people experts in sticky situations will probably fit the bill.

The Regulus watch, which was created in collaboration with agents from the Special Operations corps of the United States, may not be everyone’s aesthetic cup of tea, but it has been designed to withstand almost everything the average user can throw at it.

Water resistant to 100 metres, protective foam inside the casing to protect against shock and a five-year battery life will keep most users happy. Plus it has dual chronograph, three levels of lighting and a silent mode, just in case you need to go super stealthy.

€150, nixon.com