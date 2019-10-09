Nixon Regulus: rugged watch approved by US army promises durability

Tech Tools: Shock-resistant watch with five-year battery will keep most users happy

Nixon’s Regulus watch is priced €150

Nixon’s Regulus watch is priced €150

 

If you want a rugged watch, then one designed by people experts in sticky situations will probably fit the bill.

The Regulus watch, which was created in collaboration with agents from the Special Operations corps of the United States, may not be everyone’s aesthetic cup of tea, but it has been designed to withstand almost everything the average user can throw at it.

Water resistant to 100 metres, protective foam inside the casing to protect against shock and a five-year battery life will keep most users happy. Plus it has dual chronograph, three levels of lighting and a silent mode, just in case you need to go super stealthy.

€150, nixon.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.