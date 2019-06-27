Nintendo-themed lamp that grabs attention and levels up the nostalgia
Tech tools: Lamp turns on and off via an old-style NES controller
The lampshade itself features Mario in his NES days
NES lamp
€34
I’m a sucker for a bit of games-related merchandise, so this Nintendo-themed lamp definitely grabbed my attention. Forget about the fact that the lampshade itself features Mario in his NES days, which is enough reason for me to buy it; look at the switches. You turn your lamp on and off via an old-style NES controller. Nostalgia level up.