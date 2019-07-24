Nintendo Switch Lite: Cost-effective handheld games device

Nintendo Switch Lite (€250)

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile little thing. Is it a handheld games device? Is it a console for the TV? Whatever it is, it can be a little on the expensive side. The games company has just unveiled a new version, the Switch Lite, that will shave some euro off that price.

No docking

That means making a few sacrifices, as you might expect. This purely a handheld games device; there is no docking to the TGV, and no removing the controllers. The screen is also slightly smaller at 5.5 inches. But for a price reduction of €80, that might be a sacrifice worth making.

nintendo.com