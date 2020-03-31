Nice to see you: Which is the best video calling option around?
Now, more than ever, we need video calling to keep in touch with the outside world
Video calling has fast become our only way of keeping in contact with the outside world, but what are your options and which one is best for you?
Hangouts
Google’s video and voice calling app Hangouts has been around for a while. Originally part of Google’s now-shuttered Google+ social network, it became a standalone product in 2013. Hangouts covers video, voice and text chats.