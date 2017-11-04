Nice iPhone X, shame about the facial recognition feature

Cantillon: Apple’s new phone is creating a buzz, but its Face ID is raising privacy issues
The new iPhone X: third-party developers could get access to the phone’s sophisticated facial recognition technology. Photograph: Elijah NouvelageAFP/Getty Images

The new iPhone X: third-party developers could get access to the phone’s sophisticated facial recognition technology. Photograph: Elijah NouvelageAFP/Getty Images

 

The first reviews are in and it looks to be a general thumbs-up for Apple’s new eye-wateringly expensive iPhone X.

In fairness, with so many fanboys and fangirls, it was unlikely to ever be a negative reception. However, while the latest iPhone certainly has plenty of wow, one of its key new features is causing a bit of a commotion.

As the snarky British tech website The Register gleefully reported earlier this week, many early reviewers have struggled with Face ID, the tech giant’s new-fangled facial recognition technology.

So excited is Apple by the feature that it has done away with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, leaving users with little choice but to use Face ID unless they want to resort to typing in the regular six-digit PIN password like some kind of animal. This wouldn’t matter if Face ID worked, of course, but unfortunately many early reviewers struggled to get it to work properly.

Irritation

Ultimately, this is more an irritation than a major problem, but one other issue arising from the Face ID feature could be.

Privacy experts have expressed concern after it emerged recently that software developers will be able to access data related to the facial technology while building apps.

“The privacy issues around of the use of very sophisticated facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone have been overblown,” Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union told Reuters earlier this week. “The real privacy issues have to do with the access by third-party developers.”

He’s right, of course. While Face ID sounds great, the idea of leaving data open to exploitation by people unknown is something that should make even the biggest Apple fan concerned.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.