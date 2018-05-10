New smartphone case glows in dark for up to 12 hours

There are plenty of phone cases available out there, but very few like this: the Rugged Glow Gel phone case not only protects your phone but also acts as another light when you need it.

You could just use the torch on your phone, but maybe you’re low on battery. or maybe you want something with a gentler light. Either way, the case recharges from natural light and will glow for up to 12 hours.

Not only that, but the gel surface is also non-slip and will stick to glass or other smooth surfaces. No more butter fingers with your smartphone.

Rugged Glow Gel phone case, $39, https://www.indiegogo.com/products/rugged-glow-gel-phone-case