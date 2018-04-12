New smartphone anamorphic lens targets budding film-makers

Are you a budding film-maker? Using your smartphone to shoot everything these days? Take a look at Moment’s latest add-on.

The anamorphic lens gives your mobile creations a more authentic look. Designed for use with the iPhone, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy and Note lines, the lens has cinema-quality glass, a proprietary lens coating and will give your footage a widescreen look and cinemascope feel.

It’s all about the letterbox. It’s a Kickstarter project at the moment, which means you can pick it up for a little cheaper than its future retail price. Who knows, you could be the next Steven Soderbergh.

Moment’s Anamorphic Lens, €97, from shopmoment.com.