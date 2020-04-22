New iPhone SE comes with wireless charging

€499

Apple’s iPhone SE had a lot of fans. Introduced in 2016, it was the more budget-friendly Apple device and – most importantly for some people – it still had the headphone jack. But as time passed with no update, it began to feel a little neglected, and with the launch of the iPhone XR, it seemed as if the SE was done. Not so: Apple unveiled a new version of the phone last week, more powerful and with new features. The updated SE includes wireless charging, for a start, so you can use it with Qi-enabled chargers.

Depth control

On the inside, it has the A13 Bionic chip, introduced with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which is a major upgrade. It’s still a single-camera system, but Apple has upgraded it to a 12 megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, with Apple’s portrait mode, all six portrait lighting effects and depth control. You also get Smart HDR, and video comes with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilisation, with 4K up to 60 frames per second, on the rear camera. The one downside? The headphone jack is gone.

apple.com