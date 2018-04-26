New Dublin HQ offers News Relic room for expansion

Technology firm New Relic has opened its new European headquarters in Dublin, providing it with space to increase its staff total to 300.

The company, which opened its first European headquarters in the city in 2014, currently employs about 100 people.

The new offices are located in Golden Lane, and include state-of-the-art facilities for hosting customers and meetings.

“Dublin has provided a vibrant home to our EMEA team since 2014 when we established our original European headquarters in the city,” said chief financial officer Mark Sachleben. “As many leading companies in Europe have accelerated the adoption of cloud and digital transformation, we’re excited about the opportunity to help these organisations get real-time performance insights to innovate faster.”

New Relic provides analytics and intelligence for software-driven businesses. The firm has offices in London, Munich, and Zurich, and a European development centre in Barcelona.

The Dublin office supports customers in the EMEA region. “We’ve thrived as a team in Dublin and I’m thrilled to see us embarking on this next chapter as we continue our efforts to foster growth and leadership in the region,” said Glenn Cahill, vice president of commercial sales for New Relic.

Research firm IDC estimates public cloud services spending for the EMEA region will reach more than $60 billion (€49 billion) by 2021. New Relic is planning to use that investment and focus on cloud adoption to fuel its own growth.

“Ireland has become a launchpad for high-growth companies from across the world, and it is very encouraging to witness New Relic’s expansion over recent years as well as their impressive new building in the area,” Minister of State at the Departments of Enterprise and Innovation Pat Breen said.