New €2m telecoms research initiative described as a ‘game-changer’

Open Ireland, a new €2 million research infrastructure initiative to support advanced experimentation in communications networks, has launched.

The telecoms research programme, which is being overseen by the Science Foundation Ireland-funded Connect Centre at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has been described as a “game-changer” for networks research.

“This new research infrastructure will accelerate Ireland’s development as a global leader for innovation in next-generation communication networks. It will be a significant asset for attracting research funding and industry investment in Ireland,” said Dr Siobhan Roche of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

The infrastructure consists of a dedicated fibre connection between TCD and Dublin City University’s Glasnevin campus, as well as the deployment of macro and small cells to provide radio coverage.

‘Real-world situations’

“It will allow us to explore real-world situations outside the traditional laboratory environment, and will open up the full span of the communications network – wireless radio, optical fibre and data centres – for testing,” said Dr Marco Ruffini, associate professor in optical network architecture in the school of computer science and statistics at TCD.

“Advances in communications networks will drive the digital economy in the years ahead, so it is essential that Ireland is a leader in the field if we are to experience benefits in fields such as telemedicine,” he added.

Open Ireland is funded primarily by SFI’s Research Infrastructure Programme; additional financial contributions are expected from companies who collaborate with academic researchers to explore new applications and services.