Netatmo’s smart door lock aims to improve home security

Would you trust your home security to a smart door lock? Netatmo’s latest device still uses keys – but they are smart keys that you can activate and deactivate yourself through the app.

According to Netatmo, they are impossible to duplicate too, and are designed to withstand physical and electronic attacks.Your smartphone can also be used as a key, and the whole thing is powered by three AAA batteries that are expected to last about two years. It will fit most doors too, which makes it one of the more flexible options out there.

Netatmo Smart Door Lock, netatmo.com