Need a bluetooth tracker with GPS, wifi and LTE?

Chipolo Go

I’m a fan of bluetooth trackers, mainly because I lose my car keys a lot. But they have their limits, mainly the distance they cover. Move out of that range and you are depending on someone else in the Chipolo network coming along to locate your lost items. So I’m a bit excited about the Chipolo Go.

Unlimited range

Not only does it combine GPS, wifi, bluetooth and LTE in one device, giving it unlimited range, it also has a rechargeable battery that will last up to six months. It’s water-resistant too, so it can tag things that are frequently outdoors. The downside? It’s significantly bigger than the bluetooth tag. Plus it won’t be available until 2020.