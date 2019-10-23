Nearly €200 for a travel mug – do I look like a mug?

Tech Tools: Ember Smart Travel Mug is for the hot drink connoisseur with deep pockets

 

Every so often there is a product that makes you do a double-take, and not for good reasons. Step up, Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug with your €186 price tag. The mug is trying to appeal to commuters who want to keep their coffee or tea at a consistent temperature for their entire commute. And not only a consistent temperature, but one of their choice. Forget about your double-walled insulated mug that costs less than €30; for the true hot drink connoiseur, you need something you can twist, tap or command to keep your drink at precisely the temperature you want. If you are that picky about your drinks and have money to spare, sure, off you go. Personally, I’ll be keeping my “dumb” travel mug, if it’s all the same.

Ember Travel Mug €186 firebox.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.