myFirst Sketch Book offers a lifeline for parents drowning in children’s artwork

If you have young children, you’ll be familiar with the sheer volume of artistic output they can produce. And none of it, not a single scrap of paper, can be disposed of – at least not in their view. A digital alternative, while it won’t work for everything, may just save you from drowning under a flood of drawings of rainbows, unicorns and portraits before your child hits double figures.

The myFirst line has expanded again with the addition of the myFirst Sketch Book. Not to be confused with the Sketch, the Sketch Book can save your child’s drawings and be linked to your phone or tablet to transfer them to your device for safekeeping. You can also use that digital link to draw in the app in real time, with the pressure-sensitive stylus and different brush strokes. Also included is a case to keep the Sketch Book safe.