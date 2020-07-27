Moderna picks SAP to help distribute Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Business software group SAP has been selected by Moderna to help distribute the potential Covid-19 vaccine that the US pharmaceuticals company is developing, CEO Christian Klein said on Monday.

“Moderna just selected SAP to help with distribution of the potential vaccine it is developing,” Mr Klein told analysts on a conference call, discussing the development of SAP’s logistics and supply-chain business.

Moderna said earlier it has started a US government-backed late-stage trial for its vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed anti-coronavirus programme.

The German company also announced plans to spin off and float Qualtrics, a US specialist in measuring online customer sentiment that it acquired less than two years ago for $8 billion.

The move to list Qualtrics in the US would partly unwind former CEO executive Bill McDermott’s last big takeover, and rebalance SAP back towards its German roots. – Reuters