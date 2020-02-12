Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Mobile World Congress, the premier mobile industry conference, was cancelled by its organisers over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event” John Hoffman, the chief executive officer of conference organiser GSMA Ltd, said.

Intel MediaTek, AT&T, Cisco Systems and Sprint joined Ericsson, Sony and others earlier this week in cancelling plans to attend MWC Barcelona later this month. Intel said it’s pulling out due to “an abundance of caution.” AT&T said “the most responsible decision” is to withdraw from the show to protect employees and customers. – Bloomberg