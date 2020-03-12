Mobile networks suffer outages as coronavirus crisis ramps up

Mobile phone networks experienced outages on Thursday following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement of new measures to try to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Customers complained of calls not connecting or dropping, and slow or non-extistent data connections. The issue appeared to affect Vodafone Ireland, Three Ireland and Eir, with Three appearing to be most affected.

Website Downdetector.ie, which tracks reported problems, showed a spike in complaints of problems for the networks in the last couple of hours. However, a spokeswoman for Vodafone Ireland said there were no issues reported with its networks.

Users of all the major phone networks took to Twitter to vent their frustration about the outages, complaining that their phone service was down at a crucial time for the State.

Earlier on Thursday Mr Varadkar announced plans to close schools, colleges and cultural facilities to try and slow the spread of Covid-19, with creche facilities also closing from 6pm Thursday until March 29th at the earliest.

Concerns had previously been expressed about the resilience of broadband connections to withstand extra pressure from the number of extra people working remotely. Both Virgin Media and Eir had said just 24 hours earlier that their networks were robust enough to manage any coronavirus-linked surge in use as a result of home working.