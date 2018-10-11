Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro 6

Microsoft has unveiled its latest Surface devices, and that includes an update to the Surface Pro.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 gets an updated Intel chip to make it more powerful – 67 per cent according to Microsoft – it weighs in at 770g and has a 12.3 inch display. There’s a choice between an i5 and i7 chip, and capacities that go to 1TB if you opt for the i7 with 16GB of RAM.

The adjustable hinge is back, so you can go from laptop mode to studio mode, or dispense with the kickstand altogether and go for tablet mode. There’s an 8 megapixel autofocus camera too, should you need it.

You’ll need to buy the extras to make a real two-in-one device – the type cover is essential if you’re going to be doing any serious work on it – and the pen comes in handy too. From €1,069

Microsoft.com