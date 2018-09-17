Microsoft to create 200 new jobs at Dublin campus

US software giant Microsoft said on Monday that it is to create 200 new jobs across the company’s business units at its new campus in Leopardstown, south Dublin. The latest expansion will bring the total numbers employed by Microsoft in Ireland to 2,200.

Half of the roles are on the innovative engineering team, which is working to support the development of new and emerging technology solutions, such as artificial intelligence, for customers across the globe. Some of the new team members will join the global centre of excellence for site reliability engineering, which is based at One Microsoft Place with responsibility for developing and improving the performance and reliability of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and services globally.

Microsoft is also recruiting 50 people to support the continued growth of its 700-strong EMEA digital sales organisation, with vacancies for technology solutions specialists, solutions sales specialists and account executives. An additional 50 roles are available across a range of areas in the company including the data centre, the sales subsidiary and positions on the company’s graduate and intern programme.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft Ireland, said that the continued expansion of the Dublin operation means that it will play “an increasingly important role within the company globally.”

“The The team here is working with businesses, governments, organisations and people across the globe to help make our vision a reality - helping them to do and achieve more. Microsoft is developing and deploying solutions fuelled by new technologies that are helping to support opportunities and solve challenges for our customers. Our engineering team is at the centre of this work. From the creation of new cloud services that enable flexible working for employees and the adoption of machine learning to automated translation, to the harnessing of data to provide personalised products, Microsoft engineers in Dublin are developing exciting innovations that have global impact.”