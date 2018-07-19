Microsoft launching new Surface Go next month

Take a look at the latest addition to the Microsoft Surface line-up – the Surface Go, the smallest, lightest one yet. Weighing in at just over 500g, the Surface Go has a 10-inch high-resolution display, powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor and has pen capabilities.

Microsoft is pitching the Surface Go at workers, education and those who need something for on the go. The device will run Windows 10, with a choice between Windows 10 S or bumping the system up to Windows 10 Pro.

It’s available for pre-order now, and will be available next month for €460.

www.microsoft.com