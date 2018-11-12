Microsoft Ireland appoints former ministerial adviser as director of public policy

Tech giant Microsoft Ireland has appointed former ministerial adviser Ciarán Conlon as director of public policy.

Mr Conlon will work with both Microsoft Ireland and the multinational’s EU affairs staff in Brussels to strengthen existing government relationships and to further the company’s policy agendas, Microsoft said.

The company added that Mr Conlon would work closely with Cathriona Hallahan, Microsoft Ireland managing director, and other members of the Irish governance team on its Irish policy goals.

Mr Conlon worked as an adviser to Richard Bruton when he was minister for jobs, enterprise and innovation. Before that he worked as spokesman for former taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny.

He joins Microsoft from public relations agency MKC Communications, where he was head of public policy and strategy.