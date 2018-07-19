Microsoft beats forecasts on sales and profits

Microsoft Corp’s cloud-fueled turnaround persisted in the fiscal fourth quarter, when sales and profit got a boost from customers signing up for more internet-based storage, processing and Office productivity software.

Profit in the period ended June 30th rose to $8.87 billion, or $1.14 a share, topping the $1.08 average per-share estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Sales climbed 17 percent to $30.1 billion, Microsoft said Thursday in a statement, higher than predictions for $29.2 billion.

Chief executive Satya Nadella has been overseeing steady growth in the company’s Azure and Office 365 cloud businesses. Surveys of customer chief information officers by both Morgan Stanley and Sanford C Bernstein published in the past month show an increase in companies signing up for or planning to use Microsoft’s cloud products.

Revenue from cloud-computing platform Azure rose 89 percent in the quarter, while sales of web-based Office 365 software to businesses climbed 38 percent. Microsoft also saw a bump from relative improvements in the corporate personal-computer market, which has been stagnant for years.

“Azure has been hot and Office 365, too,” said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, which owns Microsoft shares. “Microsoft has made huge strides and done wonderful things to turn the company around. They were on a death track with hanging everything on the personal computer.”

Microsoft’s shares rose 8 percent during the quarter, exceeding the 2.9 percent increase in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index. Microsoft stock reached new records throughout the period, and has continued to move higher since the quarter’s close. Shares were little changed in extended trading after the report. They closed at $104.40 in New York.

Cyberattacks

On Thursday, Microsoft said it identified and stopped attempts to launch cyberattacks on three 2018 congressional candidates using a phony version of its website.

The targets, who it didn’t identify, were “all people who because of their positions might have been interesting from an espionage standpoint, as well as an election disruption standpoint,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security and trust, said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Burt said the attackers tried to use a phony Microsoft web page to make “phishing” attacks on the candidates. Working with the government, Burt said the company removed the internet domain and prevented the attacks from succeeding. - Bloomberg