Matheson and CoderDojo host summer camp for young innovators

Legal firm Matheson has joined with CoderDojo to run a summer camp (August 7th-10th) for young innovators between the ages of 7 and 13 who have an interest in coding.

The camp will provide coding lessons during which the young participants will be given the opportunity to create apps, games and websites. The children will also receive interactive presentations and workshops by Daqri, ConsenSys and Junior Einstein. It runs until Friday at the law firm’s head office on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin. It’s part of the “Smart@Matheson” campaign, the firm’s dedicated annual technology and innovation programme and while the firm has worked with CoderDojo on several other initiatives, this is the first summer camp it has hosted.

“Emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain are disrupting our industry and those of our clients,” said Rebecca Ryan, a partner at Matheson.

“While there will always be a need for human guidance in the legal industry, legal practitioners must to be digitally aware to understand the needs of their clients.”