Malin’s troubled main shareholder Woodford sells most of stake

Embattled UK asset manager Woodford Investment Management has sold most of its 23 per cent stake in Irish life sciences investment company Malin Corp, according to market sources.

Woodford is behind the placement of some 9 million of Malin shares that have gone through in early trading on Tuesday, according to the sources. That suggests that Woodford continues to hold about 1.8 million shares, or about a 4 per cent stake.

Shares in Malin jumped as much as 10 per cent in Dublin to €3.20, as the sale is seen as removing a major stock overhang.

Speaking to The Irish Times earlier this month after Malin reported first-half results, chief executive Darragh Lyons said he expects a “resolution to the Woodford situation in the short term” in the investment fund either committing to retaining its stake or opting to sell.

“It’s key that the uncertainty is resolved,” Mr Lyons said at the time, adding that Malin has been working on building up investor demand for the stock, which is trading at a “huge discount”.

Woodford blocked investors taking money out of its main fund in June as it struggled to cope with client withdrawals. It has pledged to sell off shares in companies that aren’t frequently traded as well as unquoted firms, which had driven a more than 50 per cent slump in Malin’s share price over three months.