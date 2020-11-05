MagSafe charger: More power to it

The iPhone 12 comes with one great new addition: the MagSafe charger. Dismiss it as a gimmick all you like, but the truth is that most of us have come back to a wireless charger at least once to find our phone was ever so slightly off centre, and hadn’t actually charged. The answer is MagSafe which snaps the charger to the iPhone 12 with a ring of magnets. If you plan on using a case though you’ll have to get a compatible one, otherwise the magnets won’t work properly. The charger will work with older iPhones too, it just won’t snap magnetically, so you’ll have to take the risk of using it as a regular wireless pad. apple.com