MacBook Air: Better performance and improved battery life

In June, Apple said it was planning a new line of MacBooks and Macs powered by its own silicon. At a special event on November 10th, the company unveiled the first of these devices, including a MacBook Air.

The M1-powered MacBook Air is not only the thinnest, lightest notebook the company has produced, it also has better performance and faster graphics.

It has a fanless design, so no more noisy cooling systems to deal with. The new MacBook also has better battery life with up to 18 hours of web browsing and 15 hours of video playback.

apple.com from €1,111