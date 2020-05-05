Loylap teams up with Facebook to offer digital vouchers for SMEs

Irish company Loylap has partnered with Facebook to give small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the ability to sell digital gift cards to local people.

The deal will see Loylap’s partners use Facebook and Instagram to sell vouchers to followers living within a 10km radius of their premises, giving them a source of revenue and driving sales while their brick and mortar stores remain closed under pandemic restrictions.

Among the industries expected to use the new platform are retail, hospitality, and the food and beverage sectors.

“This partnership will play an important role in providing SMEs with more exposure to potential customers while facilitating further opportunities for them in a global e-commerce marketplace which is entering a period of exponential growth brought about as a result of Covid 19,” said chief executive Patrick Garry.

The plan was transformed from an idea to a working solution within three weeks. Facebook got involved following a social media post by Mr Garry about what Loylap was doing to help SMEs affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The company sought to have Loylap’s technology integrated into its platform, with the first pilot launched within five days of initial discussions.

“The response to the current pandemic has highlighted the importance for all businesses to have a digital offering,” Mr Garry said.

Loylap was founded in 2012, originally offering app-based loyalty cards for retailers. It has since expanded its offer to include gift cards, online ordering software, self-service kiosks and promotional in-app marketing. It customers currently include AIB, Press Up Entertainment, the Central Bank of Ireland, the K Club hotel and golf resort, restaurant chain Wagamama and Duncan Bannatyne Gyms.