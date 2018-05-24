‘Lots to do’ to ensure Facebook meets European standards

The Data Protection Commission has “a lot of work to do” to ensure social media giant Facebook meets European standards, according to agency’s head, Helen Dixon.

Ms Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner, noted that the Irish watchdog was Facebook’s supervisory authority in the EU as the company has its European HQ in Dublin.

“It signifies that we have a lot of work to do in terms of the detail that we need to understand in order to ensure whether Facebook’s platform and standards meet what we expect it to for data protection in Europe, ” she said.

Ms Dixon was discussing Facebook chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance before the European Parliament with US business broadcaster, CNBC.

Members quizzed Mr Zuckerberg about the about the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data belonging to millions of its customers was leaked to third parties.

She pointed out that newspapers were disappointed with the detail that Mr Zuckerberg gave to parliamentarians.

The commissioner appeared on CNBC ahead of the introduction tomorrow of tough new rules under the EU’s General Data Potection Regulation (GDPR).

Companies face fines of up to €20 million or 4 per cent of turnover for any breaches of the new data protection law.

Along with this, she said consumers can seek compensation for any damage they suffer as a result of data breaches.

Ms Dixon also explained that the Republic’s Data Protection Commission will publish details of any breaches it detects, resulting in “reputational damage” for companies as a result.