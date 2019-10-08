Lost keys? Tile hopes to make it a thing of the past

Bluetooth tracker firm Tile has unveiled a miniature tag that can keep track of almost anything you own.

The Tile Sticker is a small adhesive bluetooth enabled button, small enough to be fixed to remote controls, bicycles, backpacks or even your pet’s collar. When linked with the Tile app, users can “ring” the tag to locate it, or view its location on a map. The mini tag is water resistant too.

It has a range of about 150 feet, but if the item goes out of that range, the Tile community can be called on to help locate it. Tiles passing by can be used to locate the lost item anonymously, guiding you to its last known location.

Tile also unveiled a new version of the Tile Slim, with a redesigned credit card shape suitable for your wallet, luggage tag or other narrow spots. It also claims a minimum three year battery life and a range of 200 feet.

Also in the new lineup is a redesigned Tile Mate, which has a replaceable battery and an extended range of 200 feet. The Tile Pro still tops the list though with a 400 foot range.

Tiles can also be used to help you find your phone, by “ringing” it, even when the phone has been put in silent mode.

“Over the years we’ve seen our customers use Tile for a variety of items,” said CJ Prober, Tile chief executive. “From wallets to remote controls, power tools to backpacks, our customers have shown us they want a Tile for everything. We’ve designed our new product line to empower the Tile community to find literally anything.”

The company currently claims the majority of the bluetooth tracker market, with a 90 per cent share.

Tile is also planning to expand its partnerships with hardware makers to integrate Tile’s technology into bluetooth-enabled devices such as headphones, laptops and power packs. Tile already has deals with companies such as Sennheiser, Bose, Skullcandy and Fossil, eliminating the need to add extra hardware to keep track of their devices.

The tracking technology can be added to new devices through a software update issued by the manufacturer. That would bring more devices into the Tile community, giving it wider reach to locate lost items.