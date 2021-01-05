Logitech Ireland to create 50 new jobs in Co Cork

Swiss consumer electronics company Logitech is to create more than 50 new jobs in Co Cork over the next three years across roles including design, engineering, IT, and supply chain functions.

The company, which makes cloud peripheral products, said on Tuesday it is a “long-standing proponent” of flexible working and is expanding its staffing of several teams at its Cork office.

Logitech’s office in Cork was first established in 1988 and moved to its current site on Airport Business Park, Kinsale Road, in 2013

Logitech said the facility has since grown to be one of “the key offices” in Logitech’s global footprint, a site hosting approximately 200 staff in design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people and culture, and IT.

It also hosts leaders of Logitech’s sustainability team, addressing Logitech’s commitments to climate change, carbon impact and transparency, and renewable energy.

Elaine Laird, Logitech’s head of global supply chain and site lead at Cork, said: “We’re pleased to see Logitech’s Cork operations grow to encompass more opportunities ahead of the new year.

“This is a reflection not only of Logitech’s long-term performance, but also the wonderful culture and spirit our employees have developed, here and across the world.”

Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer, said he was keen to grow staff numbers at the Cork facility.

“In recent years, Logitech has begun to transform into a design company, tapping into trends in gaming, remote work, video collaboration and creativity,” he said.

“This process of reinvention continues. We are innovating with new product experiences every day and driving for positive change in the areas of equality and the environment. All this, thanks to our fantastic teams.

“As a company, we have a strong flexible working culture, with employees contributing to Logitech’s business from locations all over the world. Cork is a key link in that chain, and we’re keen to see more talent join our colleagues there.”