Limerick firm co-opted to fibre-to-the-home council

Limerick-based firm 4site, which builds and designs telecoms infrastructure, has been co-opted on to the FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) Council of Europe.

After ESB-Vodafone joint venture Siro, 4site is only the second Irish firm to be accepted by the council, which promotes the rollout of fibre broadband in Europe.

The company, which employs 80 staff and whose clients include Vodafone, Siro, Cignal, CityFibre Huawei, 2RN, Three and Nokia, has recently invested €250,000 in developing a “fibre centre of excellence” in Limerick, which brings together designers, survey and planning engineers.

The firm is rolling out a number of high-profile fibre projects, including one with CityFibre, the UK’s leading alternative provider of wholesale fibre infrastructure.

Chief executive Ian Duggan said: “As only the second Irish company to be a member of the FTTH Council of Europe, we are delighted to be part of the ecosystem delivering fibre to the premises across Europe, supporting our key customers and continuing to explore new opportunities.”