Letterkenny-based tech start-up snapped up by Silicon Valley company

A Co Donegal-headquartered technology company has been acquired by Silicon Valley-based Druva Software for an undisclosed sum.

CloudRanger is an enterprise back-up and disaster recovery solution provider for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s largest cloud platfrom.

The Letterkenny-based company, which employs 13 people, was established by Dave Gildea in 2013. The start-up has more than 300 customers including HP, NASCAR and MetLife and it has experienced 300 per cent growth in revenues over the last 12 months.

CloudRanger last year completed a $1.1 million (€942,500 )seed round, with investments from Enterprise Ireland and several private investors in both the US and here.

The company was named start-up company of the year at the Irish tech excellence awards in 2017. It was also recognised as an AWS hot start-up byAmazon last year.

CloudRanger’s flagship product provides visual server management, automated scheduling and backups for enhanced disaster recovery and business continuity.

Druva, which provides data protection and governance solutions for public and private clouds in an enterprise, last year secured $80 million in late-stage financing to bring its total market funding to $200 million.

The company employs 400 people and it has more than 4,000 customers worldwide, inlcuding Shire, PwC, Cabot, Coty and Allergan.

“This is an important step in achieving our vision to provide a solution that addresses the challenges our customers face as part of the very real and necessary journey of moving workloads to the cloud,” said Jaspreet Singh, Druva’s founder and chief executive.

“With CloudRanger, we provide a holistic end-to-end solution that builds a bridge between data management for traditional and modern cloud infrastructures that customers are seeking. Both CloudRanger and Druva employ a cloud-native architecture that allows us to immediately integrate and enhance what is already an industry-leading, unified platform for backup and disaster recovery for our customers,” he added.