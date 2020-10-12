Lenovo’s Legion Phone Duel set to win over Irish gamers

Smartphone or games device? The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is hoping to be both. The 5G phone, which was launched globally in July, is now available to pre-order in Ireland. Designed with gaming in mind, the device comes with dual batteries, a dual cooling system, and 4D motion sensing control. There’s a horizontal pop up camera that is ready to livestream should you feel the need, and the Full HD Amoled display comes with Dolby Vision, contributing to that immersive gaming experience along with the dual surrounding vibration engines, the virtual joystick and embedded dual ultrasonic trigger buttons. Throw in a desktop gameplay mode with keyboard and mouse mapping, and customisable LED lighting, and you are ready to go.

Lenovo has also done some work on the battery, which should last a full day of average phone use without needing a top up.

The phone will be available from October 25th, costing €899 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, with the version offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage costing an extra €100.