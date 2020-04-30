Lenovo Legion plays harder with new gaming laptops

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops (from €1250)

Lenovo is planning some new gaming PC, with the Legion 5i Y550 and Legion 7i Y750 joining the line-up. The company has upped its game in the sector. The new laptops will be powered by the new GeForce RTX Super GPUs, have the latest 10th generations Intel Core H-Series mobile processors, and support Nvidia G-Sync technology for smoother gameplay.

Battery efficiency

They are also the first to feature the new Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology which improves battery efficiency by detecting GPU workloads and automatically connecting the appropriate GPU for the task – high load will be directed to the Nvidia GPU, and lighter workloads will be handled by the IGP.

The new laptops will be available later in the year, starting from €1,250.