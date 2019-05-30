Lenovo have 2020 vision for introduction of foldable PC

Folding displays are all the rage these days. Smartphone makers are already racing to get their folding screens to market, and now laptop makers are ready to get in on the act. That’s how we’ve ended up with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1, which is essentially a foldable PC. It’s still a prototype, but Lenovo reckons it will be the way forward.

It is a 13.3-inch 2K OLED display, and it all folds down into a package around the same size as a book. Sounds interesting? It’s still a work in progress but Lenovo is aiming for a 2020 release.

