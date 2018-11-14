Largest ‘Fortnite’ tournament in Europe to take place at RDS next week

Dublin is gearing up for an influx of gamers with the first Dublin Games Festival (DGF) set to get under way next week.

More than 3,000 people are set to attend the new event, which will take place at the RDS on November 24th. Among the retro-gaming, virtual reality, Lego play areas and community play events will be Ireland’s largest e-sports tournament, which will include Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, CS:Go and the largest Fortnite tournament in Europe. There will be cash prizes for winners on the day.

Challengers

Doom creator John Romero will be speaking – and taking on challengers – at the event, and more than 30 Irish streamers will be playing live.

Organised by Aeonspark Events, DGF plans to expand to become part of Dublin Games Week in July 2019, which will also include the industry-focused Dublin Games Summit (DGS). DGS took place in July this year.

A number of sponsors have signed up for the event, including Four Star Pizza, which will have its own game at the event tied to the company’s loyalty programme, Monster Energy and Marvin.ie.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible entertainment in a way that will amaze even the veterans of the gaming world,” said Graeme Moore, COO of Aeonspark Events.