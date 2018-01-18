Kuri the creepy robot who will help you around the house
Tech Tools: The domestic helper’s blank stare will chill your very soul
Robots were everywhere at CES 2018, and some were a little creepier than others. Meet Kuri, for example. Intended as a cute domestic robot to help you out around the house, Kuri instead has the ability to terrify grown adults to the depths of their souls. Watch as Kuri fixes you with a blank stare, turning the most innocuous of tasks – reading with your child, for example – into something a little more sinister. Of course, that’s not how it’s intended to go, but if the robots really are coming for us, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kuri is leading the pack, waving your $900 scornfully at you all the while.