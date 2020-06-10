Kuma Bikes R1 electric bike: Lightweight, cheaper alternative

Rear hub motor gives extra power when needed but lacks in comfort

Updated: Wed, Jun 10, 2020, 19:00

Kuma Bikes R1 electric bike.

€1,750

Last week, this column featured Kuma Bikes’ M1 electric bike; this week it’s the turn of the R1. It doesn’t look like you expect an electric bike should, mainly because everything is tucked away from sight. The battery is hidden inside the frame, with only the charging port and a power switch to give it away.

Ditto the display; it is built into the handlebars for both the men and women’s versions.

Overall the R1 is a more lightweight – and cheaper – option than the M1, with a racer frame and thinner tyres. You get less range from the R1 too – roughly 50 km rather than the 100km plus of the M1.

It’s a decent bike though. The 250W rear hub motor gives you extra power when you need it, although it’s not quite as comfortable going up the hills as the M1. With the R1, you feel like you’ve done a bit of exercise, even with the electric motor turned up to full power.

kumabikes.com

