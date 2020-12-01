Kokoon Nightbuds helping you get a good night’s sleep
AI algorithms adapt audio to user’s sleep, providing specific insights and coaching
Kokoon Nightbuds work with an app, fading out the audio as you fall asleep.
Kokoon Nightbuds
£199
Brought to you by the same company that came up with the Kokoon sleep headphones, the Nightbuds are a smaller, less intrusive way to help you get a good night’s sleep.The smart sleep-sensing earbuds work with the company’s app to adapt to your sleep. The AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms adapt the audio to the user’s sleep to help improve it over time, providing insights and coaching specific to the user. You can use your own music, podcasts or audio books with the app fading out the audio as you fall asleep, bookmarking your spot. The earbuds are the smallest (they say) and lightweight so they should stay in place for the night.
kokoon.io