Kildare tech company signs ticketing deal with Welsh Rugby Union

Kildare-based technology company Tixserve has signed a multi-year contract with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to provide a digital ticketing service for its Cardiff stadium.

The deal is part of the governing body’s plan to return fans to the Principality Stadium, speeding up entry and providing clear information on expected ticketholder behaviour. Along with the ability to monitor who is attending events, the digital tickets will include mandatory sign-up to codes of conduct, and a health and wellbeing video.

The deal was the result of a competitive procurement process, with WRU’s Matthew Clarke saying Tixserve was “the standout supplier”.

Tixserve’s system enables the secure delivery of interactive digital tickets on behalf of its business clients – event creators, venues and rights owners – with unique customer engagement, marketing and commerce opportunities. It works through a smartphone app and is similar to Apple Wallet, prevents unauthorised resale or exchange of tickets and opens up opportunities for companies to engage with customers and market products and services to them. The system can provide vital information such as maps and directions to the stadium with transport details and deliver match day real-time updates.

Hospitality

“In addition to powering digital tickets for major international matches at the world-famous Principality Stadium, Tixserve’s easy to use, secure and interactive solution will also be used for stadium hospitality,” said Patrick Kirby, managing director of Tixserve. “The Tixserve team is committed to responding to the evolving digital ticketing requirements of the WRU and its ticket-holders and looks forward to building a strong, long-term business relationship with the recently crowned Six Nations champions.”

Fans are due to return to the Cardiff stadium for the Autumn Nations Series 2021, almost 21 months after the Welsh team last played in front of fans there.

It is understood that Tixserve is also in discussions with potential clients in Ireland to roll out the system for events.