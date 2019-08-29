Keywords Studios to expand operations in Poland, Mexico

AIM-listed Keywords Studios is to expand its operations in Poland and Mexico, growing its ability to provide player support and testing services.

The Irish-headquartered video gaming company has a Polish support studio, located in Katowice, that it opened last year. Its expansion will will allow it to add localisation QA and functionality QA services, with the expanded operation aimed at serving Keywords’ European clients’ needs, growing to 290 seats and the capacity to add a further 160.

Keywords’ Mexico City facility has also seen new investment that provides an additional 150 seats at its audio and localisation services operation, and allows the facility to provide player support and functionality QA services aimed primarily at North America.

“It’s incredibly valuable to be able to leverage established presences from the group to deploy our solutions in new territories,” says Frédéric Arens, service line director for player support, Keywords Studios. “Mexico is a perfect nearshore solution for our US customers, complementing very well our existing presences in Montreal and Redmond to provide English and Spanish player support services in a very accessible way, yet still consistent with what we offer in Manila and in Poland.”