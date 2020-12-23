Keep an eye on your wandering pet with this handy gadget

€45

Have a pet that likes to wander? The V-Pet tracker from Vodafone may be what you need. It uses a Vodafone connection (€4.99 a month) to send your pet’s location to your smartphone, or trigger an alert when your pet wanders out of the designated safe zone.

So if your cat or dig decides to go Awol, you might have a better chance of finding them – provided they stay still long enough for you to catch up. It also keeps an eye on your pet’s activity, so you know if they need to get moving or have ben more active than usual during the day.

Vodafonefaf.ie