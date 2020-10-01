Karlin Lillington: Ireland spent months discussing pubs but not arts venues
Online innovation should benefit arts industry when Covid-19 pandemic recedes
Organist Fergal Caulfield rehearsing on stage at NCH for a special performance of Faure’s Requiem dedicated to victims of Covid-19. Photograph: Mark Stedman
Experiencing the performing arts in Ireland, for now, is mostly online. That isn’t the case in many other countries, which worked to find ways in this pandemic to enable the live performance experience that means so much to audiences.
Yet here, the arts seem to have come low on the list for Covid planning, even though Ireland is synonymous with the performing arts, a creative resonance that forms a core part of national identity.