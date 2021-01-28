Karlin Lillington: Careless clicks can amplify misinformation

Why were groundless doubts about vaccine retweeted by believers in integrity of fact?

Karlin Lillington

Disinformation: So many of us who see ourselves as informed internet and social media users were fast to tweet the AstraZeneca story or seriously consider doing so. Photograph: iStock

Confusion this week over a claim in German media that the AstraZeneca vaccine had very low (8 per cent) efficacy in people over 65 – a claim quickly disputed by the company and various authorities – provides insights into how easily misinformation and disinformation spreads online.

I say this as someone who had a finger hovering over the “retweet”  button on this story. 

