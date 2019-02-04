Kainos says full-year results will beat expectations

Kainos, the Belfast-listed technology provider of digital services and platforms, said on Monday that it expects its full-year results to be “ahead of current market expectations”.

According to the company, which employs more than 1,300 people across 11 offices in Europe and the US, and has just expanded into Canada, the group saw “very strong momentum” within its core markets in the period from November 26th, and as a result, expects its full year results to beat expectations.

The company said that growth in digital services was very strong, with ongoing demand for both digital transformation and workday services, across government and commercial clients. Digital platforms continued on its growth trajectory,the company said, in line with previous guidance.

Kainos will announce its full year results on May 28th.