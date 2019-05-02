JRI America to create 100 new jobs in Tralee

JRI America, a technology company supporting the Japanese Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, is to expand its technology centre in Tralee, Co. Kerry, creating 100 new jobs over five years.

A subsidiary of the Japanese IT financial services company, Japan Research Institute, which is the specialist IT subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, JRI’s Tralee expansion includes the creation of a security operations centre (SOC), which is supported by the IDA. This centre will create 25 new jobs across a range of security-related functions including security operations, security event/incident monitoring, threat vulnerability analysis & management & network/systems security.

The other 75 jobs will be created within the company’s existing development, QA/testing, network, infrastructure, data centre support and helpdesk teams. JRI established its software development centre in Tralee in 2011.

Michael O’Dea, managing director and general manager, CIO Americas and EMEA and president & COO JRI America, said: “JRI America’s Tralee technology centre continues to expand upon its vital role assisting SMBC Group’s IT support in the Americas and EMEA. Today’s announcement of the commencement of operations in our security operations centre in Tralee is a welcome addition providing additional roles necessary to our cybersecurity capability”.

In Ireland, SMFG/SMBC employs nearly 300 staff at its five entities; Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Dublin; JRI America; SMBC Bank EU Dublin branch; Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company and SMBC Aviation Capital.